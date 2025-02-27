Contactless ticketing provides passengers with a more accessible and convenient travel option. Credit: FOTOGRIN/Shutterstock.

The UK Department of Transport has announced plans for the launch of contactless ticketing trials in the North and Midlands regions to enhance passenger experience.

The government has initiated the procurement process to identify suppliers to implement global positioning system (GPS) based technology for the trials, slated for later this year.

The trials, set to be conducted in partnership with Northern and East Midlands Railways, aim to simplify and add flexibility to ticketing by utilising GPS technology to track journeys and ensure passengers pay the best fare.

A “unique” barcode generated in the app will facilitate ticket inspections and barrier access.

Contactless ticketing is expected to offer passengers a more accessible and convenient travel option, ensuring the best value fare and aligning with the government’s Plan for Change to improve living standards.

The trials, supported by government funding, are part of efforts to modernise transport, prioritise passenger experience, and encourage train travel, contributing to economic growth.

UK Rail Minister Peter Hendy said: “We’ve seen the success that contactless ticketing has on making journeys easier to navigate and attracting more people to our railways.

“It’s only right that we now look to expand contactless ticketing to other major cities across the North and Midlands, ensuring they can reap the economic benefits that simpler ticketing offers and that passengers are having a better experience.”

This initiative builds upon the success of contactless ticketing in the South East, where over 268,000 contactless entries and exits were recorded in the first six months at the initial six stations.

Additionally, the department is collaborating with Greater Manchester and the West Midlands to expand contactless ticketing.

This comes in conjunction with a recent government consultation on a transformative bill for Britain’s railways, which includes ticketing reforms and the establishment of a passenger watchdog to empower travellers and ensure operator accountability.

East Midlands Railway commercial strategy and business planning head Oli Cox said: “We’re excited to be trialling digital pay as you go between Derby, Nottingham, and Leicester, making rail travel simpler and more convenient for our customers.”

Earlier this month, construction began on the £295m ($367.1m) West Midlands Metro extension in the UK, funded by the government’s £1.05bn ($1.30bn) City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.