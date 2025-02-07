Work has commenced on the £295m ($367.1m) West Midlands Metro tram network extension in the UK that is funded through the government’s £1.05bn ($1.30bn) City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.
This project aims to enhance connectivity for communities in the Black Country that are currently underserved.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander put the “spade in the ground” on the tram network extension in the West Midlands.
The extension will see tram services run from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill for the ‘first time”, offering “faster” transport links between Dudley, Brierley Hill and the wider West Midlands region.
This development is anticipated to provide local residents with journey time savings of up to 30% compared to bus travel, particularly during peak hours.
The project’s first phase, running from Wednesbury to Dudley town centre, is underway and will be open to passengers by late 2025.
Upon completion, the extension is expected to benefit local businesses, as it will traverse key areas such as Cinder Bank, Pedmore Road, and the Waterfront Business Park.
Alexander added: “Residents in and around the Black Country have been chronically underserved by public transport, limiting access to jobs and opportunities and stunting economic growth.
“We’re turning the tide on poor transport connections in the West Midlands and delivering a transport system that people can rely on, raising living standards across the region.
“The extension of the West Midlands Metro will be transformational and I am delighted to officially mark the start of work today as this government gets on with supporting local jobs and business while empowering local leaders to deliver our Plan for Change.”
