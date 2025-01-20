The first phase will focus on replacing the Class 150, 155, and 156 trains. Credit: Northern Rail.

British train operating company Northern Trains has announced plans for a fleet upgrade, potentially introducing up to 450 new trains.

This move marks a step toward modernising its services across the North of England.

The publicly owned operator has extended invitations to train manufacturers to commence negotiations for the supply of these new units.

Among the manufacturers approached for this ‘Invitation to Negotiate’ are Alstom, CAF, Hitachi, Siemens, and Stadler.

The objective is to replace approximately two-thirds of the current fleet within the next ten years. The new units will be a mix of electric and multi-modal (diesel/electric) trains, with manufacturers also being asked to consider battery-powered options in their proposals.

Prospective multi-modal units will be designed for potential conversion to battery or electric-only operation, aligning with the government’s net-zero objectives and commitment to a greener railway.

Northern Trains managing director Tricia Williams said: “Almost 60% of the trains in our fleet are between 32 and 40 years old and, while they’ve served the region well, it’s important we get the ball rolling on their replacement.

“It’s game-changing for Northern and will transform the look and feel of our fleet for millions of customers – and it also cements electric and battery as the long-term power source of choice for our fleet.”

The contract for the new trains is expected to be awarded by 2026, with Northern aiming to receive the first of these trains by 2030.

The new fleet will integrate latest technologies, aimed at addressing the requirements of current and future customers, providing enhanced “comfort, reliability, and overall satisfaction”.

Rail Minister Lord (Peter) Hendy said: “This vital fleet upgrade will create smoother journeys and help Northern provide the services their passengers deserve. It’s also great news for our rail manufacturing industry and demonstrates that the pipeline for orders is strong.”

The phased introduction of the new trains will focus on replacing the oldest units in Northern’s fleet, many of which have been in operation since the 1980s and 90s.

The initial phase will target the replacement of the Class 150, 155, and 156 trains and include 12 electric three-carriage trains for local services between York, Leeds, Huddersfield, and Manchester.

Subsequent phases will focus on replacing the next oldest fleets as additional new trains are produced.

Phasing out diesel trains over time is expected to enhance local air quality and reduce noise pollution, particularly in areas where these issues are prevalent, according to the company.