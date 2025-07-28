The main building, measuring 240m in length and 45m in width, will feature six tracks. Credit: COMSA Corporación.

COMSA Corporación has been selected to build a new railway maintenance workshop for Spain’s national railway operator Renfe in Fuencarral, Spain.

This development is poised to enhance the maintenance capabilities of the Spanish rail network.

The project involves the expansion of the Fuencarral Self-propelled base engine maintenance workshop with the construction of a main building, measuring 240m in length and 45m in width, which will feature six tracks.

Additionally, a three-storey office block will be erected.

COMSA will handle the building and railway works, including the remodelling of the track superstructure and electrification.

The installations will be managed by COMSA Industrial, including works such as sanitation, plumbing, and medium and low voltage electricity. It will also be responsible for setting up telecommunications, fire protection, and air conditioning and ventilation.

A temporary workshop will be constructed at the Fuencarral Norte Auxiliary Maintenance Base, which will remain operational until the main project is completed.

This provisional workshop will be 220m long and 15mwide, and feature two Iberian gauge tracks on metal pillars. The tracks within the workshop will be electrified using a rigid catenary system anchored to the structure.

This initiative is expected to bolster the efficiency, safety, and capacity of railway maintenance.

In a related effort to improve rail services, Renfe, in partnership with Adif and Ineco, has recently introduced an accessible help point at Málaga’s María Zambrano station as part of the European Rail Joint Undertaking’s MOTIONAL project.

This help point is designed to meet universal accessibility standards and assist passengers with disabilities, featuring an ergonomic design and offering touchscreen and audio support for up to four users simultaneously.

