The totem boasts an ergonomic design, making it easily identifiable and user-friendly within the bustling environment of a train station. Credit: Adif.

Adif, Renfe, and Ineco have introduced an accessible help point, designed to enhance accessibility for people with disabilities at Málaga’s María Zambrano station.

The rail accessibility solution is part of the European Rail Joint Undertaking’s MOTIONAL project, aimed at improving accessibility in rail transport through advanced technology.

The help point, adhering to universal accessibility standards, boasts an ergonomic design, making it easily identifiable and user-friendly within the bustling environment of a train station. It can be used by four users simultaneously, offering touchscreen and audio support, as well as visual and audio interaction through accessible buttons.

This device is connected to a mobile guidance app that enhances user experience with features such as Navilens code guidance, an accessible route map display, and ticket scanning capabilities.

From 15 to 17 July, individuals with various disabilities will participate in tests to validate the device’s functionality and other complementary tools.

The tests will cover a range of functionalities, including real-time train schedule access, ticket scanning for platform identification, and guidance towards accessible routes via different methods such as the app, assistance robot, NaviLens, or visual maps.

This project was supported by funding from the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation programme.

Another innovation being trialled is the Gobos system, a light projection system that helps those with reduced mobility locate the train’s accessible door.

This system has been validated by people with disabilities, railway staff, and technical experts, and its impact and potential scalability are currently under review.

Adif/Adif Alta Velocidad, Renfe Operadora, Cedex, and Ineco are collaborating on six projects within the Europe’s Rail Joint Undertaking, which has a total value of €568.4m ($654.6m).

These projects, co-financed with €232.8m from the EU-Rail JU, are part of a ten-year initiative to unify Europe’s railway system.

In September 2022, ERJU awarded grants to six projects, including Adif/Adif Alta Velocidad as the lead, with Renfe Operadora, Ineco, and Cedex as affiliates.

These projects encompass network management, digital train operation, asset management, ecological system development, freight service evolution, and regional railway line revitalisation.

Furthermore, Adif Alta Velocidad secured a €350m loan from the European Investment Bank in January for Spain’s railway infrastructure modernisation, with a total project investment exceeding €830m.

