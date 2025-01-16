Officials from EIB and Adif during agreement the signing ceremony. Credit: European Investment Bank.

Spain-based Adif Alta Velocidad (Adif AV) has secured €350m ($360.5m) loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to invest in Spain’s railway infrastructure modernisation.

The loan will be used to enhance sustainability, safety, and resilience, with a focus on both conventional and high-speed rail infrastructure.

The total investment for the modernisation project exceeds more than €830m.

This amount will be used for upgrading critical infrastructure and communication systems with interoperable technologies and implementing strategies to boost resilience against operational and climate-related challenges.

The high-speed network will see the installation of anti-fall barriers on roads, improvements to drainage systems, and upgrades to telecommunications, security, and energy systems.

On the conventional network, the investment will be directed towards eliminating level crossings, renewing tracks, installing telecommunications equipment, and extending the GSM-R system to additional lines.

Adif AV and Adif president Pedro Marco de la Peña said: “The cooperation with the EIB is essential for Adif and Adif AV to continue to promote railways as a sustainable and resilient means of transport at the heart of the new mobility model demanded by the citizens.

“The loan signed today will enable us to maintain the highest quality standards already offered by our railway network to users, through a range of renovation and upgrading measures for the different railway systems.”

EIB has so far invested more than €13.5bn in the country’s high-speed rail infrastructure.

In July 2024, the EIB provided a €430m loan to Adif AV to support the Y Vasca high-speed rail line, connecting the main Basque cities with other Spanish and European cities.

EIB director general and EU Lending and Advisory head Jean-Christophe Laloux said: “This new financing agreement with Adif – a strategic partner for the EIB – will enable important investments to be made in Spanish railway infrastructure, reinforcing its safety, resilience and sustainability.

“A safe and reliable rail network is essential to maintain the attractiveness of railways over more polluting forms of transport, with clear benefits for the economy and the environment.”