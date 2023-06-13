RSK Group has furthered its presence in the rail sector by acquiring 1stinrail, an engineering business that delivers planned and reactive track repairs, renewals, and installation services.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Established in 1989 RSK Group is a group of 180 environmental, engineering and technical services businesses

UK-based 1stinrail is an engineering partner of choice for Transport for London, West Midland Trains, Network Rail, Northern Rail, Siemens, and Stadler.

Established in 2007, the company employs a team of around 400 people, including personal track safety-trained staff, and has an annual turnover of £22m.

1stinrail managing director Stephen Jackson, who will continue to lead the business, said: “The acquisition of 1stinrail by the RSK Group is a significant step forward in our original vision to become one of the UK’s leading track contracting organisations.

“As part of this plan, it is essential that we provide our clients – when required – with a multidisciplinary end-to-end solution to their needs, as well as being able to assist them with expert advice and support across a much wider range of technical and operational requirements.

“We are delighted to become a member of the RSK Group to both strengthen our current capabilities. This will not only enhance our service offering to our existing clients but also enable us to grow and develop throughout the industry.”

Holders of a principal contractor licence, 1stinrail provides UK construction, maintenance, and renewal services, including the construction of new sidings and light rail schemes, technical services, track renewal and reconditioning, and track repair and enhancement.

“This is an important acquisition of a business boasting a range of skilled professionals and an excellent reputation with its clients,” said Alan Ryder, RSK Group CEO.

“1stinrail makes a significant contribution to our ongoing strategy of expanding our presence and capability in the rail infrastructure sector. 1stinrail will enhance the RSK Group offering and range of skilled and complementary services to clients in the wider rail sector.”

The acquisition adviser for the deal was Cortus Advisory Group.