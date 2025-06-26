A tram driving through the newly installed CVLR test track. Credit: Andrew Moore/Coventry City Council.

Colas Rail UK, on behalf of Coventry City Council, has announced the completion of the on-road test track for the Coventry Very Light Rail (CVLR) project in Coventry City Centre.

The 220m long demonstrator track, located on Greyfriars and Queen Victoria Road, offers a proof of concept for value engineering, sustainability, and time-saving benefits of this alternative light rail construction method over traditional methods.

The test track is now open for public viewing and has already attracted attention from various professionals in the industry.

Coventry City Council Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration, and Climate Change Jim O’Boyle said: “Coventry Very Light Rail has the potential to change how people move around small to medium sized cities. Colas Rail showed just how quickly it can be laid and the feedback from the public and technical representatives has been incredible.

“We aren’t just piloting technology; we are building confidence in a scalable model that puts climate, community, and cost-effectiveness at the heart of urban mobility. This system will create jobs for local people, and this is just the beginning of our plans to put CVLR at the heart of the growing green economy here in Coventry.”

The construction of the CVLR test track, which began in March 2025, involved the removal of an existing central reservation and the reconfiguration of traffic to accommodate the new infrastructure.

Following these enabling works, the track slab and track installation were carried out, culminating in the completion of the project on schedule in mid-May.

Project Manager Hamish Falconer said: “It is fantastic to see this first stretch of very light rail track installed in a live environment. The whole team at Colas Rail UK is really proud to have been part of this historic milestone along with how quickly and accurately we delivered this section.

“We look forward to working very closely with our partners at Coventry City Council to build on this success and further develop Coventry Very Light Rail.”

In June 2024, Colas Rail UK expanded its fleet, with the addition of two new 09-4×4/4s tampers from Plasser & Theurer.

