The new tampers were tested on the Severn Valley Railway. Credit: Dan Crisp/Colas Rail UK

Rail infrastructure and freight company Colas Rail UK has added two new tampers from Plasser & Theurer (P&T) to its fleet to assist its work with Network Rail

The two P&T 09-4×4/4s Tampers will be deployed in the Western region of England for the company, which is one of the primary ‘On Track Machine’ suppliers for the UK’s rail infrastructure manager. 

Go deeper with GlobalData

Premium Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

Paul Conway, head of engineering and compliance at Colas Rail UK, said: “This continued investment in new machines demonstrates Colas Rail’s commitment to having a modern fleet of machines to ensure the best operational performance for the client.” 

Conway also highlighted the role of the new machines in reducing the company’s emissions, with the new vehicles fitted with EU Stage 5 emissions-compliant engines replacing ageing tampers. 

The new tampers, DR75016 and DR75017, were built by P&T in its Austrian factory last year before being transported to the UK for final commissioning and calibration in West Ealing, London.

See Also:

The machines were then brought to the Severn Valley Railway for a ‘rigorous shakedown’ ahead of being entered into service for Colas Rail UK’s contract with Network Rail. 

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Tampers are self-propelled machines that run along railway tracks to tamp track ballast and increase the durability of tracks by ensuring the ground they run along is level. 

Delivery of the new equipment comes at the start of Network Rail’s latest five-year Control Period, CP7, which has put climate change at the centre of its operations with investments in new technology, such as the new tampers, and renewing ageing infrastructure.