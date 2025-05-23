CN announced a $2.4bn capital expenditure plan for 2025 to enhance capacity and safety in its North American operations. Credit: Christopher O’Donnell/Shutterstock.

CN has revealed plans to allocate approximately C$2.1bn ($1.51bn) across various provinces in Canada.

This move aims to enhance rail infrastructure by focusing on track maintenance and strategic initiatives designed to bolster capacity, facilitate sustainable growth, and ensure the safe transportation of goods.

The funding is part of CN’s 2025 capital expenditure plan, which has allocated around C$3.4bn ($2.4bn) to improve capacity and safety in its North American operations.

In Ontario, CN will invest around C$600m, which will be directed towards ongoing projects that incorporate technology advancements and infrastructure improvements.

CN president and CEO Tracy Robinson said: “We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future.

“Our continued infrastructure investment in Ontario will help strengthen the resiliency, and efficiency of our network across the province.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Alberta will receive an investment of approximately C$510m to support track maintenance and infrastructure projects, including enhancements to intermodal capacity in Edmonton and improvements along the mainline between Edson and Hinton.

These initiatives are expected to contribute to the safe movement of goods and sustainable growth in the region.

British Columbia will see an investment of about C$615m. This funding will focus on strategic infrastructure projects, particularly those aimed at increasing efficiency in the Vancouver corridor and enhancing capacity from Prince Rupert across Western Canada.

In Manitoba, CN plans to invest around C$165m to support track maintenance and infrastructure upgrades, particularly in Winnipeg’s rail yards.

Robinson further added: “The Government of Manitoba celebrates CN and their continued investment in strategic railway projects and infrastructure to ensure the safe movement of goods across the province.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up