The investment aims to foster sustainable growth in the network, primarily focusing on infrastructure projects. Credit: Labrynthe/Shutterstock.

Canadian National Railway (CN) has unveiled its capital expenditure programme for 2025, committing approximately C$3.4bn ($2.4bn) to enhance capacity and safety across its North American operations.

This investment is intended to support sustainable growth within the network, with a significant portion allocated to infrastructure projects.

Of the total investment, around C$2.9bn ($2.07bn) will be directed towards maintenance and strategic infrastructure initiatives in both Canada and the US.

Ongoing projects include the installation of more than 225 miles of new rail and the development of approximately eight capacity-building projects in Western Canada, which are expected to be operational by the end of the year.

In addition to infrastructure, CN is dedicating more than C$500m to the upgrade and expansion of its rolling stock to deliver safe, reliable, and efficient services to customers throughout its network.

CN president and CEO Tracy Robinson said: “At CN, we believe investing in our network is investing in the future of North American supply chains.

“Our 2025 capital programme reflects a clear focus on strengthening the resilience, efficiency, and sustainability of our operations.”

In 2024, CN’s capital expenditures reached approximately C$3.5bn, with C$1.7bn allocated specifically for maintaining the safety and integrity of its track infrastructure.

Key projects from that year included a C$75m investment in a siding extension in the Greater Chicago area, which increased corridor capacity by 17%.

Further investments in 2024 focused on improving operational fluidity in the Greater Vancouver area, including a C$7.6m initial investment in the Holdom Overpass project and $2m for enhancements to the Thornton Tunnel.

Additionally, C$7m was allocated for upgrades to the Lulu Island and Fraser River Bridges.

CN also invested more than C$60m in collaboration with project partners to complete Phase One and advance Phase Two of a new high-efficiency loading fuel terminal at MacMillan Yard in Vaughan, Ontario, which serves the Greater Toronto Area.

In October 2024, Duos Technologies Group entered into a five-year strategic agreement with CN to provide Machine Vision/AI Wayside Detection Safety Data subscriptions.

