Duos will provide Machine Vision/AI Wayside Detection Safety Data technology via a subscription service. Credit: RudiErnst/Shutterstock.

Duos Technologies Group has signed a strategic five-year agreement with Canadian National railroad (CN), which will see the provision of Machine Vision/AI Wayside Detection Safety Data subscriptions.

This artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which CN has utilised for over five years across Canada and the US, boosts manual inspections to enhance railway safety and reliability.

The partnership leverages Duos’ expertise as the creator of the Railcar Inspection Portal and holder of ten active patents in the US.

The company has made significant technical progress since 2010, deploying 13 portals across Mexico, Canada and the US, servicing four Class 1 railroads and Amtrak.

In a pilot with Amtrak late last year, Duos tested the subscription model for machine vision images.

The real-time data provided to Amtrak’s mechanical inspectors has yielded positive results, demonstrating the effectiveness of the technology during the trial phase.

CN executive vice-president and chief network operating officer Patrick Whitehead said: “By leveraging Duos’ technology, we are enhancing our inspection processes, ensuring better maintenance and health of our overall fleet through key data points and predictive analytics.”

Starting this month, Duos will provide the subscription service to shippers and car owners on the CN network.

The machine vision safety data will support various applications, including predictive maintenance and fleet health analytics, aiming to enhance the safety and efficiency of the rail network.

Duos CEO Chuck Ferry said: “Duos has invested significant time and resources to prove out the Railcar Inspection Portal and we are pleased to be able to offer it to the many car owners and shippers that will benefit from it.

“Going forward we intend to further improve the solution and add additional cutting-edge capabilities with special emphasis on wheels and brakes.”

In November 2022, Duos launched five new AI models tailored to rail customer needs.