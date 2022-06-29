CN allocates funds for rail upgrades in Wisconsin, Louisiana

The funds will help replace 16.09km and 6.4km of rail in Wisconsin and Louisiana. Credit: Canadian National Railway Company.

Canadian National Railway (CN) has unveiled plans to invest around C$85m ($66m) and C$25m ($19m) in the US states of Wisconsin and Louisiana respectively to enhance capacity and safety.

The funding will be used for technology, capacity, and rolling stock units, in addition to company-wide decarbonisation initiatives and network improvements.

In Wisconsin, the funds will be used for the replacement of around 16.09km of rail and the installation of about 10,000 new railroad ties.

The investment will also help undertake maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure, as well as rebuild 53 road crossing surfaces.

In Louisiana, the funds will be used to replace 6.4km of rail and deploy around 20,000 new railroad ties.

CN will also use the investment for maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure besides rebuilding 16 road crossing surfaces in the state.

CN corporate services executive vice president and chief legal officer Sean Finn said: “We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity.

“We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate.”

Last week, CN announced plans to invest around C$365m ($281m) and C$430m ($331m) in Alberta and Ontario for expansion of capacity and improvement of safety in the regions.