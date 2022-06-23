CN earmarks $612m for rail improvements in Alberta, Ontario

The funding will enable the replacement of 72.4km and 69.2km of rail in Alberta and Ontario, respectively. Credit: Canadian National Railway Company.

Canadian National Railway (CN) has announced plans to invest around C$365m ($281m) and C$430m ($331m) in Alberta and Ontario, respectively, this year.

The investment will be used for technology, capacity, and rolling stock units, in addition to company-wide decarbonisation initiatives and network enhancements.

In Alberta, the funding will be used for the replacement of 72.4km of rail and the installation of more than 70,000 new railroad ties.

The investment will also help conduct maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure besides rebuilding 56 road crossing surfaces.

In Ontario, the investment will be used to replace 69.2km of rail, install around 123,000 new railroad ties, as well as reconstruct 84 road crossing surfaces.

Furthermore, it will help carry out maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure in Ontario.

CN chief legal officer and corporate services executive vice-president Sean Finn said: “Railways play an important role in growing our economy, and I am pleased to see CN taking this important step to strengthen our rail networks.

“Today’s announcement will help improve the fluidity of our rail network against the unprecedented disruptions to service we have seen in the last two years, and is good news for Canadians.”

Recently, CN also allocated around C$335m ($257m) and C$390m ($300m) for capacity expansion and safety upgrades in Quebec and British Columbia, respectively.