CN channelled roughly $56m into Mississippi for maintenance purposes in 2024. Credit: EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock.

Canadian National Railway (CN) has announced a significant investment of approximately $295m across various states in the US, including Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee and Indiana, as part of its 2025 capital investment programme.

CN’s 2025 capital expenditure plan, which totals around C$3.4bn ($2.4bn), is dedicated to improving capacity and safety across its North American operations.

In Illinois, CN is investing $170m towards track maintenance, the construction of the Chicago Logistics Hub, and the enhancement of technology and training facilities at CN’s Homewood Campus.

This initiative is set to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of goods while promoting sustainable growth in the region and throughout CN’s network.

CN president and CEO Tracy Robinson said: “We believe that investing in our network is about building for the future.

“Our continued infrastructure investment in Mississippi will help strengthen the resiliency and efficiency of our network across the state. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and supply chain partners, supporting strong economic growth for North America and across communities where we operate.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

CN has also announced an investment of $75m in Mississippi towards network improvements.

In the previous year, CN channelled roughly $56m into Mississippi for similar purposes, with notable projects such as a $250,000 upgrade at the Jackson railyard and capacity enhancements on the Beaumont Subdivision.

MDOT Southern District Transportation commissioner Charles Busby said: “We appreciate CN’s commitment to Mississippi and its investment in our cities and counties. CN is a critical component of our state’s transportation and business sectors with operations in multiple regions. Their focus on safety strengthens our communities.”

In Tennessee, CN is set to invest approximately $30m in infrastructure, technology, rolling stock, and enhancements to the network.

In 2024, CN allocated around $36m in Tennessee for track maintenance and essential infrastructure projects.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Planning Bureau assistant bureau chief Dan Pallme said: “The Tennessee Department of Transportation is excited about CN’s investments in Tennessee. The approximately $30 million will increase the entire system’s fluidity as Tennessee continues to grow, connecting CN with its customers in Tennessee and beyond.

“The investment will support TDOT’s vision of providing a safe and reliable transportation system for people, goods, and services, supporting Tennessee’s economic prosperity.”

Furthermore, CN announced an investment of around $20m in Indiana to increase capacity and upgrade rolling stock.

Last month, CN revealed an investment of C$2.1bn ($1.51bn) to be distributed across various Canadian provinces.

This funding is part of a concerted effort to enhance rail infrastructure, focusing on track maintenance and strategic initiatives that will increase capacity, ensure safety, and support sustainable growth.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up