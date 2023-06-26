CIRAS receives hundreds of contacts a year from those working in the transport sector and their concerns are listened to in confidence and sent to the company – helping to improve safety management and reduce risk.

The Confidential Incident Reporting and Analysis Service (CIRAS), the UK transport sector’s confidential safety reporting hotline, has launched a new app for transport workers to report safety concerns.

The free app, which works on both Android and iPhone devices, has been developed in response to feedback from CIRAS members and transport workers.

CIRAS receives hundreds of contacts a year from those working in the transport sector – including the rail, bus and tram sectors. Their concerns are listened to in confidence and sent to the company in question for resolution – helping to improve safety management and reduce risk.

CIRAS, founded in 1996, said the app was developed to help transport workers confidentially raise health, safety and well-being concerns.

“Our members want to make it as easy as possible for their employees to feel listened to when they have health and safety concerns. Frontline staff asked us for a new phone app as ‘everyone has a phone these days’ and ‘you don’t have to wait – people get busy and might forget otherwise’” said CIRAS director Catherine Baker

“The more concerns we can listen to, the more insights we can share with our members and the greater the opportunity for them to address risks that have been identified.”

The CIRAS website reporting form, hotline and Freepost CIRAS address will all still be available alongside the new app.

Launching the CIRAS app at KeolisAmey Metrolink in Manchester, UK, KeolisAmey health and safety manager Carole Mason said: “The CIRAS app is a great addition to the channels our staff can now use to share their safety concerns with us and gives the opportunity to report on the go.

“I welcome any new intelligence about safety, health and wellbeing risks, wherever it comes from. A CIRAS report provides detailed information that I can use to work with colleagues on resolution and can be a trigger for sharing learning and feedback more widely.”