The CBH Group, is a grain growers’ cooperative that handles, markets and processes grain from the wheatbelt of Western Australia. Credit: becauz gao/ Shutterstock

The CBH Group has agreed to buy 200 standard-gauge grain hopper wagons and 450 narrow-gauge grain hopper wagons from CRRC Meishan.

The China-based rail freight manufacturer CRRC Meishan, one of China’s leading manufacturers, specialises in the building and distribution of rail cars and grain hopper wagons worldwide.

Due to the scale of the purchase, the wagons will be delivered to CBH in seven tranches, commencing in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 and will end in Q2 2025.

CBH CEO Ben Macnamara emphasised how this collaboration adheres to the company’s aims by 2033: “Our rail fleet is a key asset for the co-operative existing train sets. It is a strategic priority that is critical for us to achieve CBH’s “Path to 2033” strategy which aims to lift our monthly export capacity to 3 million tonnes by 2033 or sooner.

“Expanding our wagon rolling stock, in conjunction with the expansion of our standard-gauge and narrow-gauge locomotive fleets, is a significant step to improve our out loading capability.”

This agreement follows expansion plans CBH set in 2022, in order to fit in with their 2033 strategy with the objective of receiving an average 22 million tonne crop by 2033 and outturn 70% of this in the first half of the shipping window.

In 2022, CBH launched three competitive request-for-proposal processes to buy standard-gauge locomotives, narrow-gauge locomotives and wagons to extend and enhance its present rail fleet of 25 locomotives and 572 waggons.