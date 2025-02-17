The Battle River Railway Upgrade project is set to benefit from a C$5.7m ($4.01m) investment by Battle River Railway NGC. Credit: Boxcar Media/Shutterstock.

The Government of Canada has announced an investment of up to C$33.1m ($23.3m) to bolster the nation’s rail infrastructure, aiming to enhance economic growth and supply chain resilience.

The funding has been allocated for six projects in Alberta and British Columbia (BC) under the National Trade Corridors Fund (NTCF).

The NTCF is a competitive merit-based system, aimed at assisting infrastructure owners and users in investing in essential transportation assets that bolster economic activity across Canada.

Canadian National Railway is set to receive C$10m ($7.05m) for the Jaleslie Siding Extension project, which aims to improve the “fluidity” of freight and passenger rail services to and from the Port of Vancouver.

This initiative will provide an additional passing option for long trains on the single-track corridor between Kamloops and the Port.

NSD Development Corporation has been granted C$6.2m ($4.3m) for the NSD Inland Port project.

This funding will support the development of a multi-commodity inland port facility in Terrace, BC, enhancing transportation fluidity and intermodal connectivity in Northwestern BC.

Battle River Railway NGC will receive a C$5.7m ($4.01m) investment for the Battle River Railway Upgrade project.

The funding will be used towards upgrading three bridges to Class 1 standards, developing the Forestburg Industrial Park, and constructing 15,000ft2 of rail to service the park in Forestburg, Alberta, which will maximise railway line efficiency and reduce bottlenecks.

Richardson International will receive a C$5m (3.5m) investment for the North Shore Railyard Expansion project. This project will add 15 storage tracks at the North Vancouver Terminal, realign existing tracks, and introduce new infrastructure, enhancing transportation efficiency and supporting regional trade.

Quasar Platform has been allocated C$3.5m ($2.4m) for the Digitising Canada’s Rail Supply Chain project.

This project aims to create a digital platform that monitors railcars and freight in real time, leading to a more fluid movement of goods across the country. It includes the installation of 10,000 GPS location sensors and the integration of data to create a dataset on rail network performance.

Lastly, IntermodeX Logistics will receive C$2.7m ($1.9m) for the Ridley North Off-Dock and Transloading Expansion project.

This initiative will build a container yard and establish a transloading facility at the Port of Prince Rupert, aiming to reduce container congestion and enhance transloading services.

Canada Transport and Internal Trade Minister Anita Anand said: “Investing in our transportation infrastructure is all about making life cost less for Canadians.

“These projects will reinforce our supply chains and ensure that goods move more efficiently across the country.”

Earlier this month, the Canadian government announced an investment of C$43m ($29.85m) over two years into the Remote Passenger Rail Programme to preserve rail services in remote regions where it’s the only method of land transport.