The initiative seeks to ensure safe passenger rail services in remote areas where rail is the only surface transportation option. Credit: AGG.

The Canadian government has announced an investment of C$43m ($29.85m) over two years into the Remote Passenger Rail Programme, funded by Transport Canada.

This initiative aims to maintain passenger rail services in remote areas where rail is the sole surface transportation option.

The Arctic Gateway Group (AGG) will receive the entirety of the investment to support the annual repairs, maintenance, and operations of the Hudson Bay Railway (HBR).

The HBR serves as a ‘vital’ transportation route in northern Manitoba, transporting ores, concentrates, copper, zinc, logs, kraft paper, lumber, and petroleum products.

Additionally, Via Rail Canada utilises the HBR’s tracks for its passenger service between The Pas and Churchill, a region where many communities lack all-weather road access, and the ice-road network is increasingly vulnerable to climate change.

This funding will ensure continuous access to ‘affordable’ travel, medical services, and essential goods from The Pas to Churchill.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

The HBR also serves as a vital link to Canada’s only deep-water Arctic port connected to North America’s surface transportation network. This connection is expected to grow in importance for shipping Canadian goods and commodities globally.

The railway’s capacity to transport critical minerals to international markets was demonstrated last August when the Arctic Gateway Group shipped minerals bound for Europe, according to the Canadian government.

Additionally, the HBR provides an essential link to Nunavut’s Kivalliq region, which is key for resupply operations.

The investment is anticipated to boost local business growth, including job creation and security, and expand opportunities in trade, mining, forestry, and tourism.

The government stated that Churchill, a place known for its tourism appeal, and First Nations communities along the rail line, offer year-round natural and cultural attractions that are increasingly sought after in the global market.

In November 2024, AGG announced major improvements in the quality and efficiency of the HBR. The 2024 construction season set a record for work completed, with ‘substantial’ investments in railway upgrades and preparations for the Port of Churchill redevelopment.

Last month, Alstom signed a C$500m framework agreement with Metrolinx to upgrade bilevel commuter railcars for GO Transit in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe region.