California’s high-speed rail programme has entered a new phase with the initiation of the Railhead Project in Kern County, marking the transition to construction.
This project is pivotal for the state’s high-speed rail programme as it prepares for the next stages leading to operational readiness.
The Railhead will serve as a central point for receiving materials required for constructing the high-speed rail track, including temporary freight tracks.
This progress follows the completion of Construction Package 4 (CP 4), a key segment of the rail programme located in California’s Central Valley, according to the state government.
CP 4 is a 22-mile section of the project located between Poplar Avenue in Wasco and the Tulare/Kern County line. California Rail Builders constructed 11 civil structures within this segment.
With 25 active construction sites in the Central Valley, the project has completed more than 60 miles of guideway and nearly five miles of bridges and structures. This progress sets the stage for track laying.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said: “We’re moving into the track-laying phase, completing structures for key segments, and laying the groundwork for a high-speed rail network.
“The future of transportation is being realised right here in the Central Valley with thousands of good paying jobs already created and 171 miles being worked on.”
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), Brightline West, and the High-Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency have been collaborating to develop a regional high-speed rail network in the southwest.
Their efforts aim to coordinate technical and operational aspects to create an interoperable high-speed rail system between Las Vegas and Southern California.
Environmental clearance has been received for 463 miles of the route between the Bay Area and Los Angeles County.
The Authority plans to issue a request for proposals for track and overhead contact systems construction in 2025, further advancing the high-speed rail programme towards its operational phase.
California High-Speed Rail Authority CEO Ian Choudri said: “We’re committed to working collaboratively and ultimately developing a modern, interstate high-speed rail network that will not only boost ridership in the Southwest part of the country but bring to the forefront the possibility of delivering high-speed rail benefits sooner.”
In 2024, Network Rail Consulting (NRCI), the US arm of Network Rail Consulting, secured a $73.2m contract to provide systems engineering services for California’s high-speed rail project.
NRC will support the San Francisco to Los Angeles rail project in a partner role through at least May 2029.