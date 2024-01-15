The company will provide a range of services for the project including FRA certification and rail engineering support. Credit: Network Rail Consulting

Network Rail Consulting Inc. (NRCI), the US subsidiary of Network Rail Consulting (NRC) has signed a $73.2m contract to provide systems engineering services to a high-speed rail project in California.

The international branch of the UK’s national rail network owner, NRC will support the San Francisco to Los Angeles high-speed rail project in a “partner role” until at least May 2029.

Nigel Ash, global managing director of NRC and chief executive of NRCI, said: “Having been involved in the development of the California High-Speed Rail Program since 2015, we’re delighted to have the opportunity to continue our support to the California High-Speed Rail Authority to help deliver this important investment that is poised to be one of the most transformative infrastructure programs in U.S. history.”

Services provided by NRCI will include asset management, rail engineering support, design and construction oversight, network integration and program compliance, system safety and security, and contracts and commercial support for track, systems, and trainsets.

The company’s work directly assisting the authority’s rail and operations delivery branch will be supported by international consultants Egis and Ricardo and six Californian companies.

The high-speed project has been moving forward with several contracts in recent weeks, after receiving $3.1bn in federal funding from the US Department of Transportation. Those included shortlisting Alstom and Siemens for the supply of new rolling stock.

One of the biggest rail projects underway in the US, the service would initially open with phase one, a 275km line between Los Angeles and San Francisco using the fastest trains in the country, operating at 220mph.

Current plans will then see further branches added to connect state capital Sacramento and San Diego to the line, though this will not happen until phase one is operational which is not expected before 2030.