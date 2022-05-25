View all newsletters
May 25, 2022

California rail authority seeks $1.3bn for high-speed rail project

Two applications were submitted to the US DOT for the project funding.

California
The authority plans to acquire six fully electric train sets. Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority in the US is seeking up to $1.3bn in federal grant funding for the high-speed rail project.

The authority has submitted two applications to the US Department of Transportation (US DOT) for the project funding.

In his support letter for the grants, California governor Gavin Newsom said: “With the state’s continued commitment and the Biden Administration’s leadership and support, we are confident we will deliver a project the country will be proud of.

“California is the home of innovation, and we are committed to advancing this very innovative project to improve our economy, advance clean mobility and expand economic opportunity for all.”

Applications were submitted seeking funding for the construction of the second track for the initial operating segment between Merced and Bakersfield.

The project will start with the construction of two tracks on the first 119 miles in the Central Valley.

It will also include design work for the extensions of Merced and Bakersfield and station development in Fresno and Kings/Tulare.

The funding will also be used for the acquisition of six fully electric train sets that can run at speeds of more than 200mph.

Furthermore, funding is required to advance the next phase of design for two segments in the Bay Area, as well Southern California.

The segments include Merced to San Jose and San Jose to San Francisco, and Bakersfield to Palmdale and Burbank to Los Angeles.

Last month, the US Government provided $5m in funding for California’s East San Fernando Valley light rail transit project.

