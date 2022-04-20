California’s light rail transit project receives federal funding

View of Van Nuys and Victory. Credit: Metro - Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The US Government has allocated $5m in federal funding for the East San Fernando Valley light rail transit project in California.

The light rail line, which is formally called the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor, is being prepared for the construction stage.

Expected to complete in 2028, the light rail transit project will be constructed in two phases.

The phase one project, which is estimated to cost between $1.6bn and $2bn, will include 11 new transit stations and traction power substations and a new maintenance and storage facility (MSF) at-grade alignment.

A supplemental study will be carried out along the northern 2.5-mile shared right-of-way segment from San Fernando Rd/Van Nuys Bl to Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station. The project’s second phase cost is yet to be determined.

According to Metro, the federal funding will enable to enhance local infrastructure as well as improve connectivity across the region.

US Senator Alex Padilla said: “It was an honour to be back in my hometown to highlight this local-federal collaboration to deliver expanded access to public transit for the San Fernando Valley.

“The services offered by public transportation impact how individuals get to work every day and how consumers access local businesses.”

Meanwhile, Metro announced the completion of track work, guideway systems, and station platform areas for the Grand Av/Bunker Hill Station, which is situated near the intersection of Second Place and Hope Street in the Bunker Hill section of Downtown Los Angeles.