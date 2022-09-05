CAF wins $811m contract from MBTA in US

The contract has various options for the acquisition of additional vehicles and equipment besides the 102LRVs. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles’ (CAF) business unit CAF USA has received an $811m contract from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) for the supply of light rail vehicles (LRVs).

Under the contract, CAF USA will deliver 102 LRVs to operate on the Green Line in the City of Boston.

The contract involves the manufacturing of the vehicles, two driving simulators, fleet parts, special tools, and test equipment for the vehicles supplied.

The company will also provide a warranty technical service for three years.

Furthermore, the contract has various options for the acquisition of additional vehicles and equipment besides the 102LRVs.

In 2014, CAF USA also secured a contract for the manufacturing of 24 LRVs called Type 9.

These LRVs are currently operating on the Green Line, which consists of four branches along over 30km.

The new units, which will be known as Type 10 and includes seven modules, will be used for the replacement of Type 7 and 8 models that are currently operating on the line.

For improving vehicle capacity and accessibility, the new units will include 100% low-floor feature and priority areas for passengers with reduced mobility.

CAF manages a production facility in Elmira of New York State. It was already used for the supply of 96 units to the Washington Metro, 130 passenger cars for Amtrak, and trams for the cities of Kansas City and Cincinnati.

The facility is also used for the delivery of LRVs for Houston, Sacramento, Pittsburgh, and Boston.

At present, CAF is engaged in the manufacturing of new trams for the Kansas Citytram network extension, as well as 26 LRVs for the Purple Line in the city of Maryland.

This year in July, CAF won two contracts valued at over €100m to improve public transport in Athens, Greece, and the Spanish city of Seville.