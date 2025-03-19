The trams will be designed to accommodate the Tours tram network, supporting both the new Line II and the existing Line I. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has entered a contract with the Syndicat des Mobilites de Touraine to deliver 19 Urbos trams for the new Line II of the Tours tram network, connecting La Riche and Chambray les-Tours.

The contract also includes the supply of depot parts and special tools.

The trams will be designed to meet the requirements of the Tours tram network, serving both the new Line II and the existing Line I.

The new trams will resemble those on Line I and feature a low floor for accessibility, a length of 42m, and a capacity of up to 280 passengers.

Each tram will include multi-purpose areas to accommodate prams, bicycles, and wheelchairs, prioritising passenger safety and comfort.

The trams will feature on-board energy storage modules, enabling autonomous operation without overhead wires, particularly on the 2km stretch between the Tours railway station and Choiseul Square in the city centre.

According to the company, this solution offers an effective alternative to traditional catenary systems, maintaining the urban landscape and lowering infrastructure costs.

The medieval city of Tours, known for its Gothic architecture and as a gateway to the Loire Valley, has begun construction on the second line of its tram network.

This new line will cover 12.5km and include 22 stations, with operations expected to start in 2028.

The project aims to improve intermodality between the two tram lines and bus services, while also encouraging cycling and walking by adding cycle lanes and expanding pedestrian areas.

The tram network extension will enhance transport options and improve connectivity between metropolitan areas.

It will link two hospitals, schools, and university facilities serving approximately 30,000 students, along with various cultural, sports, and leisure facilities.

Earlier this month, CAF was selected as the preferred bidder to supply the National Society of Belgian Railways (SNCB) with AM30/MR30 trains.

The SNCB board has approved the next steps in the procurement process, with plans to finalise a framework agreement valued at up to €1.7bn ($1.84bn).