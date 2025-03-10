The designation is the latest step in the tender process. Credit: MarkoV87/Shutterstock

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has been granted the preferred bidder position in a tender process to supply the National Society of Belgian Railways (SNCB) with a fleet of AM30/MR30 trains.

The board of directors of SNCB has approved the continuation of the procurement process, aiming to finalise a framework agreement worth up to €1.7bn ($1.84bn).

The framework agreement, potentially spanning 12 years, includes an initial base commitment for units equating to 54,000 seats, part of a larger scope for 170,000 seats.

The AM30 railcars, designed for intercity, suburban, and local connections, will feature integrated engines, eliminating the need for separate locomotives, reported Trip By Trip.

These trains, which will have a maximum speed of either 160km/h or 200km/h, are planned for both domestic and cross-border operations, connecting Belgium with neighbouring countries.

SNCB has requested three configurations for the new fleet, including a battery-powered variant to replace older diesel-powered models.

If the contract with SNCB is finalised, this will mark the first introduction of CAF trains into the Belgian railway network.

A prototype is expected to be ready by the second quarter of 2027, with testing and approval slated for the following two years.

The first AM30 railcars are anticipated to enter service by the second quarter of 2029.

In October 2024, CAF strengthened its foothold in the Italian market by securing two tram rolling stock contracts in Bologna and Rome, worth around €200m ($219m).

In Bologna, CAF has been awarded a framework contract to deliver up to 60 trams, along with a four-year maintenance agreement, spare parts, and special tools.