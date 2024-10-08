Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has expanded its presence in the Italian market with two new tram rolling stock contracts in Bologna and Rome, collectively valued at approximately €200m ($219m).
The City of Bologna has entrusted CAF with a framework contract to supply up to 60 trams, including a four-year maintenance term, spare parts, and special tools.
The initial contract covers 33 units, valued at over €130m ($142m), with potential expansion to 60 or even 72 trams, which could significantly increase the operation’s total value.
CAF’s Urbos tramway platform will be utilised for the Bologna network, featuring vehicles with a capacity for over 200 passengers and a length of 35 metres.
These trams will be equipped with CAF’s OESS system, allowing for catenary-free operation and enhanced energy efficiency.
The Bologna tram network is part of a broader Sustainable Urban Transport Plan, funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.
It aims to reduce pollution and provide a safe, sustainable transportation system, with the tram network as a cornerstone of this initiative.
The project is managed by TPB, a subsidiary of TPER, which previously awarded CAF a contract for 127 hydrogen-powered Solaris buses.
In Rome, ATAC, the public transport authority, has exercised an option to extend its existing tram supply contract with CAF.
This extension includes an additional 20 trams equipped with the OESS system, plus a five-year maintenance agreement. This is part of ATAC’s strategy to modernise its fleet and prepare for new tram lines in the capital.
In May this year, CAF received a contract from Oslo’s public transport operator Sporveien to supply 20 metro trains with options for up to a further 90.