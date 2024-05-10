Oslo’s public transport operator Sporveien has ordered 20 metro trains from Spanish manufacturer CAF with options for up to 90 more in a contract worth €150m.
The three-car two-way unit trains will be used on the T-Bane network in the Norwegian capital and will be designed based on CAF’s INNEO platform, with specific alterations to allow them to operate in the severe cold weather conditions often seen in the city.
Sporveien said the significant investment into its fleet is part of its plan to increase capacity and meet anticipated demand in the future and support a transition to sustainable transport in the city.
The contract, which also includes spare parts for the new trains, will see the rolling stock equipped with motor bogies to improve grip and traction and on-board batteries to supply power in the event of a power cut.
CAF will also ensure the M4000 trains are ready to be converted to full automation for GoA4 autonomous driving if the network moves to the system in the future.
Sporveien’s selection of CAF continues a relationship that saw the Spanish company win a contract for 87 URBOS trams for use in Oslo in 2018, with the vehicles currently being delivered.
The Oslo T-Bane has 101 subway stations and consists of five lines spanning 85km, it is used by around 100m passengers each year and currently has a fleet of 115 trains.