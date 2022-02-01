CAF consortium to deliver Tel Aviv Purple Line in Israel

A tunnel at Em HaMoshavot depot of the Tel Aviv Light Rail in Petah Tikva. Credit: Ynhockey/commons.wikimedia.org.

A consortium of CAF Group and construction firm Shapir have been selected to deliver the Purple Line light rail project in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The consortium, selected by government-owned company NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System, will be responsible for designing, building and financing the Tel Aviv LRV Purple Line. CAF and Shapir will also maintain the LRV system for 25 years.

The 27km-long Tel Aviv LRV Purple Line is planned to connect 45 stations. It will also comprise a depot for the maintenance of the vehicles.

Planned to be fully operational by 2027, the line will connect the eastern regions of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area with the Tel Aviv city centre.

Related

Starting from Complex 2000, in the centre of Tel Aviv next to the Arolozorov train station, the Purple Line will run through the city centre with the eastern part of the metropolitan area.

The line’s end section will be split into two branches. One of the branches will go towards the Bar Ilan University area while the other to the neighbouring city of Yehud-Monoson.

Under the contract, the CAF and Shapir consortium will also design and supply 98 new low-floor Urbos trams that will operate on the line. Each of the trams will have a length of almost 35m and will comprise five modules.

The contract also includes an option for a further 32 units in the future.

Furthermore, the consortium will supply signalling, energy and communication systems.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

In November last year, the City of Calgary in Canada ordered 28 LRVs from CAF.