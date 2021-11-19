Calgary to receive 28 light rail vehicles from CAF

The scope of the contract covers the designing, production, and commissioning of 28 LRVs, along with the supply of depot units, special tools, and testing equipment. Credit: Richard Tao on Unsplash.

Spanish firm Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has secured a contract from the City of Calgary in Canada to deliver 28 light rail vehicles (LRVs) units.

The contract is valued at nearly $338.76m (€300m), including the base contract and all additional options.

These vehicles will operate on the future Green Line, which will stretch along a 46km north-south route across the city.

Work covers the designing, production, and commissioning of 28 LRVs, along with the supply of depot units, special tools, and testing equipment.

It also includes technical support and maintenance spares supply agreement (TSMSSA) service, as well as the opportunity to expand the delivery by up to an additional 24 LRVs and the duration of the TSMSSA service.



The ongoing project includes the initial 20km line linking Shepard Station and the 16 Avenue North station in the north of the city.

This project, involving a budget of around $3.84bn (€3.4bn), has received financial support from the Federal Government of Canada, the Province of Alberta, and the Municipality of Calgary.

The unit, which is a portion of CAF’s tram platform URBOS, will consist of seven modules along a length of 42m.

In addition to spaciousness and vehicle accessibility, it will have room to accommodate around 288 passengers.

In a separate development, Société Génerale has structured a $121.84m (€107.9m) green guarantee facility for CAF.

This green trade finance facility will be used for the issuance of advance payment bonds covered by CESCE, the Spanish Export Credit Agency, in connection with their contract with SNCF Voyageurs.

Under this contract, 28 train units will be delivered for the Paris – Toulouse and Paris – Clermont-Ferrand routes, with an option for a further 75 units.

Last week, German braking systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse signed a global maintenance framework pact with CAF.