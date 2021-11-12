Knorr-Bremse and CAF sign maintenance framework agreement

This agreement will initially continue for about eight years. Credit: Knorr-Bremse.

German braking systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse has struck a global maintenance framework pact with Spanish company Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF).

This agreement will initially have a tenure of eight years.

The contract includes the maintenance of several Knorr-Bremse subsystems deployed onboard various kinds of trains operating worldwide.

This deal has been granted under CAF’s plan to develop a global purchasing approach based on creating long-term agreements with its suppliers.

CAF expects to improve the quality of its services and competitiveness through this strategy.



Knorr-Bremse AG executive board member and responsible for the rail vehicle systems division Dr Jürgen Wilder said: “That’s why we’re delighted that CAF has reaffirmed their confidence in us by entering into this global service agreement and relying once again on the systems expertise, tailored services portfolio, and solution-finding abilities of Knorr-Bremse RailServices.

“Through our services, we’re supporting CAF’s efforts to safeguard train operating life by helping to improve on-track availability and provide attractive mobility options to the general public.”

Both companies will come up with solutions for different systems across diverse fleets and geographies.

This agreement includes a comprehensive technological and commercial outline, which will allow the companies to skip the negotiation of maintenance contracts.

Instead, Knorr-Bremse and CAF will be able to work on individual contracts based on the framework agreement and modified to the specific vehicle maintenance needs in each case.

In September, Knorr-Bremse won a contract from Škoda Transportation to supply original equipment for light rail vehicles and commuter trains.