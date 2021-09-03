Knorr-Bremse secures equipment supply orders from Škoda

The new low-floor light rail vehicles will be equipped with a Knorr-Bremse hydraulic braking system. Credit: © Škoda Transportation a.s./ Knorr-Bremse.

German braking systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse has secured a contract from the Czech Republic’s Škoda Transportation to deliver original equipment for light rail vehicles and commuter trains.

As stated by the company, the total value of the orders is in the ‘high single-digit million-euro range’.

These vehicles will primarily be operated in the Czech Republic.

The five new low-floor light rail vehicles (LRVs) that will run in the city of Brno will be equipped with a Knorr-Bremse hydraulic braking system.

The German company has been commissioned to equip 19 two-car electric commuter trains, along with 29 three-car trains.



The two-car electric commuter trains will have a seating capacity of 160 each, while the three-car trains can accommodate 240 each.

Furthermore, the contract covers the option to equip another 35 LRVs and 31 electric commuter trains.

The scope of the order also includes the air supply units and pneumatic braking systems, including magnetic track brakes and sanding systems.

These systems will be developed and manufactured in Mödling.

Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge management board member Dr Peter Radina said: “The thriving partnership between Knorr-Bremse and Škoda Transportation was put under pressure by Covid-related travel restrictions. That’s why we’re so pleased to be able to supply our most important Czech customer with our reliable, highly durable braking systems once again.”

According to the company, all projects will be executed on the basis of highly standardised platform agreements.

Knorr-Bremse Austria managing director Manfred Reisner said: “For us and our customer, this has the advantage of reducing the amount of engineering effort required on both sides, as well as shortening delivery times.

“The proven, streamlined project management approach we’ve established with Škoda Transportation has, once again, proved its worth. We’re hoping to win new orders for the growing market in Central and Eastern Europe.”

In June this year, Knorr-Bremse agreed to acquire Evac, a supplier of complete integrated sanitary systems for passenger trains.