Knorr-Bremse to acquire train sanitary system supplier Evac

German braking systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse has agreed to acquire Evac, a supplier of complete integrated sanitary systems for passenger trains.

The deal will involve the takeover of the Evac Group, comprising Evac and the assets of Monogram Train, by Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge, Munich, and Knorr Brake Company, USA.

The sanitary systems supplied by Evac are ‘highly engineered’ and equipped with vacuum technology.

This technology helps the systems to offer clean and hygienic wastewater disposal while saving water.

Knorr-Bremse stated that these systems are currently used in trains of several train manufacturers. Evac has so far installed more than 100,000 units of sanitary systems in the US, Europe, and China.



Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Schienenfahrzeuge management board member and responsible for the sanitary systems business unit Harald Schneider said: “Reliable, integrated sanitary systems are an operationally critical component for train operators, necessary for train availability. It is also an important element for passenger comfort.

“Combined with our expertise in remote diagnosis and maintenance, and thanks to our globally represented service network, we can offer vehicle builders and operators a high level of added value in the form of reliable service that is available at all times, including for sanitary systems.”

Last year, Evac recorded sales of nearly $54.81m (€45m).

Earlier this year, Knorr-Bremse won an order to supply Stadler Deutschland with braking, entrance and climate control (HVAC) systems, which would be used for 606 new metro cars destined for Berlin Metro operator Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

Apart from these systems, Knorr-Bremse would supply replacement parts and provide digital maintenance services for 32 years.

The company claimed that this was its first order for entrance and HVAC systems in the metro sector in collaboration with Stadler.