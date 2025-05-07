CAF currently manages more than 150 service contracts in over 20 countries. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has secured two maintenance contracts, one in the UK and the other in Colombia, with a combined value of nearly €400m ($453.3m).

In the UK, CAF has renewed its partnership with Northern Trains and Eversholt Rail for the maintenance of Northern’s rolling stock fleet.

Northern operates local and medium-distance services across the north of England.

The ten-year contract tasks CAF to provide comprehensive technical support, which includes initial corrective maintenance, spare parts supply, and major equipment overhauls.

According to CAF, this collaboration continues a working model that requires Northern to provide direct labour for maintenance, CAF being responsible for management, technical support and delivery of spare parts and services, and Eversholt Rail supporting Northern and CAF with its multidisciplinary team.

Under this contract, the fleet, built by CAF for Eversholt Rail between 2018 and 2020, comprises 101 trains, including electric and diesel units.

Currently, CAF has around 1,000 employees in the UK, operates production facilities in Newport, and provides maintenance services in 14 depots.

In Colombia, CAF has signed a long-cycle maintenance contract with the Medellín Metro for 38 units of its fleet.

These units have been supplied by CAF since 2009.

CAF is required to undertake the general overhaul of 25 trains and the intermediate overhaul of 13 trains.

This contract builds on previous maintenance services provided to Medellín Metro and follows recent orders for new trains and upgrades to the Train Control and Monitoring System.

Currently, CAF manages more than 150 service agreements across more than 20 countries.

In March this year, CAF signed a contract with the Syndicat des Mobilités de Touraine to provide 19 Urbos trams for the new Line II of the Tours tram network, linking La Riche and Chambray les-Tours.

The agreement also covers the supply of depot components and specialised tools.

