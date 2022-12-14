The new train units will have a maximum speed of 160km/h. Credit: Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has received more than €600m worth of contract from the Dutch national operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS ) for the delivery of 60 new double-deck trains.

Under the contract, CAF will deliver 30 four-car units and 30 six-car units to be used for intercity services. It also has additional options for further units.

CAF will also offer technical maintenance support for the trains, while NS will conduct the maintenance itself.

This new contract ‘follows the successful SNG-Civity train sets for commuter services, of which the last of in total 206 train sets are currently being delivered’.

With a top speed of 160km/h, the new train units will integrate ‘high capacity and easy vehicle accessibility’.

Each train set will feature a combination of single-deck and double-deck cars, while the single-deck cars provide level access for persons with reduced mobility.

The first units are expected to begin operation on the Intercity routes by 2028.

This project is part of NS’ ongoing plans to renew its current double-decker fleet besides increasing its service capacity for the next few years.

In 2014, CAF secured its first contract from NS for the delivery of 118 Civity platform suburban trains. At the end of 2018, the contract was extended to deliver an additional 88 units and its value is around €1bn.

This year in October, CAF secured a €300m contract from Spanish state-owned rail operator Renfe for the supply of 28 electric battery-equipped trains.