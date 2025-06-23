This partnership is set to address long-term challenges within the rail sector. Credit: Sarawut denisgo/Shutterstock.

Four British rolling stock leasing companies (ROSCOs) have joined forces with the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) to fund and support a series of cross-industry research projects aimed at improving rail safety and operational efficiency.

Angel Trains, Beacon Rail, Eversholt Rail, and Rock Rail have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the projects.

RSSB is establishing a collaborative framework for future rail research, which is set to address long-term challenges within the rail sector.

The agreement has initiated a governance forum and co-funding for several key research projects in the first year.

These projects include the testing of an enhanced trailing arm bush prototype, which is expected to reduce industry costs by minimising track wear and enhancing passenger comfort.

Another research focus is the review of power limitations in alternating current electric rolling stock. The research aims to increase system capacity and optimise train performance without substantial new investments.

The consortium is also developing a framework to assess technologies that ensure reliable braking in low adhesion conditions, which are a significant safety concern for rail operations. This strategic approach will evaluate both new and existing low-adhesion management solutions.

Additionally, the research will delve into improving the assessment of rolling stock crashworthiness and further enhance rail safety by modelling various collision scenarios and derailments.

RSSB deputy director research Richard Walker said: “These four important research projects, collaboratively funded for the first time in partnership with multiple ROSCOs, are going to bring benefits to the whole rail industry.

“Enhanced safety, increased frequency, and reliable train services are essential to meet the expectations of passengers and customers. These projects will make key contributions towards achieving these goals.”

To bolster the research, the ROSCOs are contributing their expertise, evidence, and data to the projects.

The first research projects are already underway, with completion expected by 2025 and 2026.

Angel Trains asset management director Matthew Prosser said: “We’re really pleased to be a part of these four important research projects with RSSB. Angel Trains is committed to the success of the UK rail industry, and we look forward to seeing the benefits this research will bring in enhancing rail safety and performance.”

In December last year, FirstGroup concluded a £500m ($636.8m) agreement with Hitachi Rail and Angel Trains for the lease of 14 new five-car Class 80X trains.

The contract encompasses maintenance over a ten-year lease period, with the trains set to be manufactured by Hitachi in County Durham.

