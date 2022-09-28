Bond Street Elizabeth Line station date confirmed

Bond Street underground station sign on wall in London, England. Credit: Michael715/Shutterstock

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that the Bond Street Elizabeth Line station will open on Monday 24 October, subject to final approvals.

The opening of the station will provide a new transport link to one of the busiest shopping districts in Europe ahead of the busy festive period.

The station will soon be transferred to London Underground, which will operate the station in the heart of London’s West End. London Underground will conclude its familiarisation and final trials before welcoming the first Elizabeth Line customers over the next four weeks.

The Elizabeth Line station will feature two new entrances and ticket halls that will lead passengers to the 255-metre-long Elizabeth Line platforms, with two new lifts installed for step-free access.

“When we opened the brilliant central section of the Elizabeth Line earlier this year, I promised that Bond Street station would open this autumn and I am extremely pleased that Londoners and visitors will be able to use this magnificent station from 24 October,” said Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner.

“The new Elizabeth Line station at Bond Street will be the jewel in the crown of the West End’s transport provision. It is truly spectacular and will provide a highly significant new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in the UK, enabling even further connectivity to jobs and leisure for people across London and the South East. I can’t wait to see people using this beautiful, spacious-step-free station.”



According to TfL, the station will accommodate nearly 140,000 Elizabeth Line passengers daily, contributing to an overall station capacity of 225,000 when including the Jubilee and Central lines already serving the station. Bond Street will start with a train service frequency of every five minutes, and from Sunday 6 November, trains will be scheduled to run through the station every three to four minutes, seven days a week.

“Millions have already travelled on the Elizabeth Line, and the opening of a station at Bond Street will help draw people back onto our world-class public transport network, encourage people to make the most of the capital and support businesses across the city. It will also provide a new link to one of the busiest shopping districts in Europe as retailers anticipate the ‘golden quarter’ ahead of the festive period,” said The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.



Each Elizabeth Line station features artwork linking the local area to the station, and Bond Street station features three pieces by British artist Darren Almond. ‘Horizon Line’, ‘Shadow Line’, and ‘Time Line’ are cast in bronze and aluminium in the same vernacular as the nameplates that historically used to adorn British locomotives.

Sunday 6 November also marks the date that the lines from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield will connect with the central tunnels of the Elizabeth Line network, opening up new direct journeys across the capital and providing a huge boost to the West End as it continues to recover from the pandemic and gears up for the busy festive period.

Customers from Heathrow, Reading, and Shenfield will then be able to go directly to Bond Street without having to change trains at Paddington or Liverpool Street mainline stations.

“In just a few short months, the Elizabeth Line has already established itself as a staple of London’s transport network by delivering more than 45 million journeys and creating 55,000 jobs,” said newly-appointed Transport Minister, Katherine Fletcher.

“The opening of Bond Street station next month is set to cement its status even further, enabling over 140,000 people to access one of the UK’s biggest shopping areas and the heart of the legendary West End, adding an expected £42bn to the UK economy over the coming decades.”

TfL has also confirmed today that the final Elizabeth Line timetable, which will bring full end-to-end journeys and up to 24 trains per hour during the peak between Paddington and Whitechapel, is on track to be implemented by May 2023.