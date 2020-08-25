Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Bombardier Transportation has completed the assembly work on the first of the additional driverless Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains ordered for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The four-car metro trains are being built in Plattsburgh, US, with the final assembly and interior fit-out works being carried out at the Westport facility of the Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium (BHC) in Malaysia.

Bombardier Transportation South-East Asia president Jayaram Naidu said: “Bombardier has been investing in local production in Malaysia for more than 20 years, supporting employee training and development plans for our customers, supervised by Technology Depository Agency.

“We are driven by the opportunity to make mobility even more efficient, sustainable and inviting than ever before by delivering smart transport solutions such as these Innovia metro trains, that will increase connectivity in Malaysia.

“We are committed to operational excellence, supporting our customers throughout the pandemic, and keeping the local transit system moving while ensuring production safety during Covid-19.”



Bombardier has around 140 employees in Malaysia who support the delivery of various local projects, including the final delivery of 266 rail vehicles completed in 2017 and the latest order for 108 vehicles to be delivered from this year.

Since 1998, Bombardier has secured three orders from Prasarana Malaysia for a total of 374 metro vehicles.

Featuring Bombardier Mitrac propulsion technology, the driverless metro vehicles are claimed to offer high performance and operational flexibility, as well as low energy consumption.

The trains are claimed to offer transport for 300,000 daily commuters on the Kelana Jaya LRT line while meeting safety and environmental standards.

The vehicles also come with additional interior features such as inter-car walkthrough to increase passenger comfort and safety, as well as a modern seating arrangement to optimise capacity.

