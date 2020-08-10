Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Bombardier Transportation has delivered the first two FLEXITY trams to Germany-based Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG).

In 2018, AVG exercised a $98m agreement option for 20 additional dual-system FLEXITY trams. The order will enable AVG to expand its fleet to 62 trams.

It was the third order to be exercised under the agreement signed in 2009 to deliver a total of 75 vehicles.

AVG technical director Ascan Egerer said: “With the new vehicles, we are continuing to modernise our fleet while increasing passenger capacity. In addition, the new light rail vehicles will enable us to offer our passengers the best possible comfort and high-quality standards, making public transit a more attractive option for people in the region.”

The BOMBARDIER FLEXITY trams are capable of running on both the tram network and regional railway lines. They feature WLAN and spacious multifunctional areas for wheelchairs, prams and bicycles.



The 37m-long trams can also accommodate up to 244 passengers and have seating arrangements for 93 people.

The trains were manufactured from recyclable materials and are painted with water-soluble paint.

Bombardier Transportation German Cities business unit head Dirk Wunderlich added: “We’re pleased that the trams have arrived in Karlsruhe via sustainable rail transportation.

“In the coming weeks, the vehicles will be prepared for operation, tested and finally authorised for passenger service on-site.

“Since the new vehicles differ only slightly in technical terms from the proven trains already in service, I expect the authorisation process to be completed quickly.”

In May, Bombardier delivered the 200th Bombardier FLEXITY Berlin low-floor tram to Germany’s Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG).

Approximately 1,000 FLEXITY trams from Bombardier are currently operational in 42 cities across Germany.