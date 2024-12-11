Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has awarded a contract, worth approximately Rs36.58bn ($466.53m) including taxes and duties, to India-based Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) for the supply of metro cars.
The contract encompasses the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and training for standard gauge metro rolling stock (electrical multiple units) and depot machinery and plant.
Additionally, the order includes a comprehensive 15-year maintenance contract.
BEML will supply 210 metro cars, which will be arranged into 70 three-car trainsets.
The three trainsets are planned to be primarily operated in Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode (GoA4), which is said to be the most advanced automation level for metro systems.
Funded by the Japan International cooperation Agency (JICA), the trains will enhance Chennai’s urban transport system and meet the highest international benchmarks for safety, comfort, and operational effectiveness.
They will serve three major corridors in Chennai, covering a network of 118.9km, comprising both elevated and underground sections.
In Corridor 3, the trains will operate on the Madhavaram to Sipcot (45.8km) route and in Corridor 4, they will operate on the Lighthouse to Poonamallee (26.1 km) route. The trains will operate on the Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47km) route on Corridor 5.
BEML plans to deliver the first trainset in January 2027, and the final one by April 2029.
The maintenance services will commence following the start of revenue operations by the 70th trainset.
BEML chairman and managing director Shantanu Roy said: “We are committed to delivering metro coaches of unparalleled excellence, manufactured at our Bangalore rail complex, to meet the requirements of Chennai Metro.”
In October 2024, BEML received a contract from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to design, manufacture, and commission two high-speed trainsets.
The order includes the cost of designing, developing, and commissioning eight-car trainsets.
These trainsets, featuring a chair car configuration, will be manufactured at BEML’s rail coach complex in Bengaluru and are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.