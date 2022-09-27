Ballard to equip first hydrogen train in US with fuel cell engines

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler Rail has awarded Ballard Power Systems with a contract for the delivery of fuel cell engines to equip the first hydrogen-fuelled train in the US.

Ballard will provide six 100kW FCmove-HD+ fuel cell engines.

The agreement follows a contract that Stadler secured from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) for the delivery of a FLIRT H2 type train.

The contract also includes provision for four more trains.

With a seating capacity of more than 100 passengers, the train is scheduled to start operations in San Bernardino, California, from 2024.

Ballard CEO Randy MacEwen said: “We continue to see the critical role hydrogen will play in decarbonising our economy.

“We are excited to work with Stadler, a global industry leader in rail manufacturing, to reduce emissions in the transportation sector and bring the first hydrogen-powered, zero-emission passenger train to the United States.”

Stadler US CEO Martin Ritter said: “Stadler is committed to designing and building green technology for the transportation industry.

“We are delighted to work alongside innovative organisations, like SBCTA and Ballard, that share our enthusiasm to reduce emissions in the sector. It is a great honour to be a part of bringing the first hydrogen-powered train to the United States.”

Headquartered in Switzerland, Stadler will supply the two-car FLIRT H2 to the SBCTA as part of the 14.5km Redlands Passenger Rail Project, which will link Redlands and the Metrolink station in California.

Earlier in the year, Stadler received a contract from Austrian Federal Railways (OEBB) to supply 186 double-decker trains.