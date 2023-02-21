Expected to carry up to 53 million passengers per annum, this project will link the Greater Dublin Area including Dublin Airport and the city centre. Credit: Andy Leung från Pixabay.

SNC Lavalin Group member Atkins has received a design contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for the MetroLink Project.

Atkins will be responsible for the delivery of detailed design for the project’s Advance Works programme.

Supported by sub-consultants RPS, Atkins will focus on the development of a detailed design for an activity programme preceding the main infrastructure works.

These works comprise utility diversions, and archaeological and heritage works besides facilitation of land access and environmental monitoring.

It will help attain a level of site readiness to enable the mobilisation of MetroLink’s main infrastructure works, stated the company.

Atkins Ireland managing director Martina Finn said: “The Metrolink Project will provide Dublin with a modern, interconnected transport system that eases congestion and offers commuters faster, more convenient and cleaner transport options in and around the city.

“This appointment builds on our existing role as Operations Advisor for Metrolink and we’re pleased to bring our local teams of experts and global experience in transportation to support Transport Infrastructure Ireland as they progress this exciting project.”

Identified as one of the crucial projects in Ireland’s National Development Plan, MetroLink is claimed to be a first-of-a-kind public transport infrastructure in the country with most of the 18.8km route underground.

Expected to carry up to 53 million passengers per annum, this high-capacity, high-frequency project will link the Greater Dublin Area including Dublin Airport and the city centre.