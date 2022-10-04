Arup and Jacobs JV completes LIRR expansion project in New York, US

The 120-mile LIRR Main Line is claimed to be the busiest commuter rail line in the US. Credit: Holger Schué from Pixabay.

Arup and Jacobs joint venture (JV) has completed the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) expansion project in New York, US.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, along with officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), has opened the expansion project to the public.

The 9.8-mile third track expansion to the LIRR Main Line is expected to help enhance railroad capacity by 50% and reduce congestion during peak hours besides improving overall rail services and rider safety.

Arup Jacobs JV is the project management consultant for Metropolitan Transportation Authority Construction and Development (MTA C&D) on the $2.6bn project.

The JV team delivered comprehensive project management oversight, comprising commercial, risk, public outreach, rail operations, and digital information management.

Furthermore, the team offered compliance oversight of design, construction, quality, safety, and security for the project.

The project comprised all rail infrastructure and system upgrades across the nearly 10-mile corridor, in addition to the elimination of eight street-level rail crossings and reconstruction of seven railroad bridges.

It also included the construction of two parking garages, and five LIRR train stations reconstruction.

The LIRR Expansion Project is part of a multi-billion-dollar investment across 100 projects to revamp and modernise the Long Island Rail Road.

Claimed to be the busiest commuter rail line in the country, the 120-mile LIRR Main Line extends from Montauk on Long Island to Penn Station in Manhattan.

Jacobs People and Places Solutions senior vice-president Gary Morris said: “Delivering large, transformational infrastructure programs like the LIRR extension is core to our business.

“Our development of a digital dashboard and comprehensive project management plan was key to facilitating the programme’s success and Jacobs’ commitment to creating a more connected, sustainable world.”

