View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
September 29, 2022

Arup-Aurecon Alliance wins bid for Auckland Light Rail project

The alliance will be involved in the planning and designing of the 24km light rail network.

Auckland Light Rail
The project is said to be the next stage in the city’s expanding rapid transit network. Credit: Arup.

An Arup-Aurecon Alliance has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Auckland Light Rail project in New Zealand.

The project is said to be the next stage in the city’s expanding rapid transit network.

The alliance will engage in the planning and designing of the 24km light rail network, half of which will be an underground network.

According to Arup, the project is the next step in the development of a modern and multi-modal transport system in Auckland.

Auckland Light Rail project director Tommy Parker said: “Connecting people to work and study at job centres in the city and at Auckland Airport, light rail will halve travel times between the central city and most destinations on its route.

“It will also be an important catalyst for urban regeneration, facilitating the development of new homes and businesses along the route.”

The alliance will soon begin work on the next crucial planning phase for the expansion of the rapid transit system in Auckland.

The project will coordinate with communities throughout this and next year before making final decisions.

The Arup-Aurecon Alliance has been chosen following a competitive tender process, which involved both international and New Zealand-based companies.

Parker further noted: “The ALR alliance will work on a final route for light rail and proposed locations of up to 18 stations.

“It will also develop light rail’s final Corridor Business Case, building on the Indicative Business Case developed by the Auckland Light Rail Establishment Unit, as well as look at how the system will be built and prepare the consents needed for construction.”

Related Companies
Frequentis

Emergency Response and Network Communication Systems

Visit Profile
Fairfild

Power Resistors for the Railway Industry

Visit Profile
Austroroll

Switch Point Rollers of Wieland Austria GmbH

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology