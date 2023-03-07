Arriva UK Trains has entered into a strategic partnership with digital engineering firm Nagarro.

The move is part of the company’s plan to grow its digital customer platform, known as Arriva Customer Engine (ACE), currently used by its UK train operating companies Chiltern Railways and Grand Central Rail.

Arriva, a subsidiary of German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn, is a leading provider of passenger transport across Europe, employing around 40,000 people and delivering around 1.2 billion passenger journeys across 12 European countries.

Arriva UK Trains is the company that oversees Arriva’s train operating companies in the UK, which include the Chiltern Railways and CrossCountry franchises, the Arriva Rail London concession, and open access operator Grand Central

Nagarro, which has previously worked with Arriva on various IT projects, is a world-leading digital product engineering company, specialising in digital commerce, customer experience, AI and machine learning-based solutions, cloud, and immersive technologies.

ACE is 100% owned by Arriva, and used by its customers to buy bus and train tickets, as well as providing access to real-time service information.

“The digital revolution is changing the way people consume travel and we have a shelf-ready solution which we can now scale up in partnership with Nagarro,” said Neil Shah, IT & digital director at Arriva’s UK Trains.

“This partnership comes at the right time in the ACE evolutionary process, and we look forward to working together to apply new creative energy and investment into ACE.”

ACE has been trading for five years and currently has more than a million users a month.

It is expected that the partnership will unlock the potential and capabilities within the platform, which will in turn allow the rail operator to achieve its ambition of developing and delivering an industry-leading digital platform.

In January, it was reported that Deutsche Bahn is looking to revive a sale of Arriva.