Arriva will introduce five new Flirt EMU trains to its fleet. Credit: Arriva.

Arriva Group has secured a new 15-year contract, valued at more than €650m ($765.2m), to continue operating the Vechtdal regional rail lines in the Netherlands from December 2028.

Since first operating the Vechtdal concession in 2012, Arriva says it has established a strong and trusted relationship with local transport authorities.

The new contract includes the routes from Zwolle to Emmen and from Almelo to Hardenberg, with plans to enhance service frequency, modernise rolling stock, and improve the overall passenger experience.

As part of the service improvements, Arriva will introduce five new Flirt EMU trains to its fleet.

Each train, comprising four coaches, will offer upgraded seating, enhanced workspaces, and quiet zones, significantly enhancing capacity and comfort for travellers.

Arriva Nederland managing director and Arriva Executive Committee member Anne Hettinga said: “This contract award marks another important step in Arriva’s strategic growth in the Netherlands and across liberalising markets in Europe, where our expertise and strong partnerships deliver real value for passengers and public transport authorities.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“From December 2028, passengers in the Vechtdal region will benefit for a period of 15 years from an extended timetable, including more frequent services throughout the day on both routes. The Almelo-Mariënberg line will also be electrified, enabling a full transition to electric trains on the route – an important step in Arriva’s wider commitment to reducing emissions across its European network.”

The Netherlands represents one of Arriva Group’s largest markets, where it operates a comprehensive network of bus and rail services.

The contract win in the Netherlands is part of Arriva’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in Europe, particularly in markets that are opening up to competition.

In addition to the Dutch contract, Arriva Group has recently been awarded a €750m contract to operate long-distance electric rail services in the Czech Republic, starting from December 2028.

This 15-year contract includes a €300m investment in a new fleet of electric trains, further strengthening Arriva’s presence in the country.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up