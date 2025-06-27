The contract was secured through a competitive tender involving four bidders. Credit: Arriva.

Arriva Group has been awarded a €750m ($877.6m) contract to operate long-distance electric rail services in Czechia.

The 15-year contract, starting from December 2028, includes a €300m investment in a new fleet of electric trains.

The contract, secured through a competitive tender involving four bidders, will see Arriva strengthen its presence in Czechia, where it already operates a considerable network of buses and trains.

It will expand Arriva’s network in the West Bohemia region, offering enhanced services and increased capacity for travellers between Prague, the Pilsen region, and the Karlovy Vary region near the German border.

The 22 new electric trains, capable of speeds up to 200km/h, will offer modern, high-capacity service on one of the country’s busiest corridors.

The new electric trains will not only improve journey times but also provide a sustainable alternative to car travel, helping to reduce road congestion and promote a modal shift in the region.

This move aligns with Arriva’s growth strategy and commitment to supporting the transition to low-carbon transport across Europe.

Arriva Group managing director for mainland Europe Sian Leydon said: “This is a flagship win that reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth in Czechia and across Europe. It unlocks a major investment in modern, zero-emission trains and gives more people the choice to switch to reliable, high-quality passenger transport, taking cars off the congested highway between these major cities.

“Arriva already operates electric trains in the region and this contract allows us to build on that experience at scale, supporting our goal to connect communities through greener, smarter transport. We’re proud to be contributing to the next chapter of Czech rail and shaping the long-term future of passenger transport across Europe.”

The Czech Ministry of Transport’s decision to award this contract to Arriva reflects the government’s ongoing investment in rail infrastructure, including a new 25km tunnel line.

Arriva’s expanded service will be integral to these developments, enhancing connectivity and reshaping rail travel in Czechia.

The company currently operates 1,800 buses and 102 trains, employing over 3,500 people. At the end of 2023, Arriva introduced electric trains in the Pilsen region.

Arriva CZ managing director Daniel Adamka said: “This is the largest investment Arriva has made in the Czech Republic. It will bring greater comfort to passengers travelling from Prague to Western Bohemia, and we believe it will attract new customers to rail. I’m proud of our team, who won this contract against strong competition from three other operators.”

Earlier in April, Arriva Group placed a £300m ($388.4m) order for nine state-of-the-art battery-diesel hybrid trains.

This investment includes 45 Hitachi Rail ‘tri-mode’ cars, designed for both electrified and non-electrified tracks, and comes with a ten-year maintenance contract.

