Amtrak has commenced major construction works at its King Street Yard in Seattle, US, focusing on the establishment of a new maintenance facility spanning nearly 100,000ft².

The renovation of King Street Yard is intended to implement modern maintenance practices and support the introduction of the new Amtrak Airo trains, which are scheduled to begin service on the Amtrak Cascades route in 2026.

The new rail yard facilities will contribute to a streamlined maintenance system that enhances efficiency and reduces turnaround times for repairs and inspections.

The upgraded facility will also accommodate maintenance for long-distance trains operating from this yard.

Upon completion in 2027, the rail yard will include a two-bay maintenance and inspection facility, along with a service and cleaning bay, establishing a comprehensive maintenance hub.

During a recent tour of West Coast operations, Amtrak president Roger Harris visited Seattle to assess the construction progress, engage with employees, and meet regional stakeholders.

Harris said: “The Pacific Northwest is a key priority for Amtrak, with the popular Amtrak Cascades line between Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, B.C. and points in between, as well as our Long Distance Coast Starlight and Empire Builder trains connecting the region.

“This critical investment will help us meet growing customer demand for a new era of rail with brand new trains that will upgrade safety, reliability, and comfort.”

Following the award of the construction contract last summer, Amtrak and its contractor initiated preliminary activities, including the relocation of existing buildings and train car equipment.

This was followed by grading the site to prepare for extensive pile driving, which is essential for ensuring structural stability.

By the end of 2025, Amtrak plans to complete pile driving and mass excavation, with the construction of the pre-engineered metal building set to commence in early 2026.

Similar construction projects are either underway or planned at six other Amtrak rail yards across the US.

Additionally, procurements are being undertaken for improvements in New York City, and planning is ongoing for Rensselaer, New York.

In December 2024, Amtrak chose a joint venture of Skanska, Walsh, and Herzog to handle pre-construction activities for the Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project, which aims to enhance the Northeast Corridor (NEC) in the US.

