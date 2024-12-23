Amtrak has selected a joint venture (JV) between Skanska, Walsh and Herzog to undertake pre-construction activities for the Sawtooth Bridges Replacement Project, an investment aimed at improving the Northeast Corridor (NEC) in the US.
A joint venture of AECOM and STV has also been awarded a management contract to support the project through its final design and construction phases.
This project will replace the current bridges with four-track structures, increasing capacity, and speed along this rail segment.
Constructed in 1907, the Sawtooth Bridges are a vital component of the NEC, supporting more than 400 daily trains operated by Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT, PATH, and Conrail freight trains.
The bridges’ age and structural deficiencies currently limit train speeds to 60mph, causing bottlenecks that affect both intercity and commuter rail services. A 2013 condition survey confirmed the need for new bridges.
The replacement project will double the track capacity from two to four and restore maximum speeds to 90mph.
The project received federal environmental approval in 2020. The final design is currently underway, with major construction expected to commence in 2026.
The project includes the construction of three new bridges along a 1.9-mile corridor in Kearny, New Jersey, between Newark Penn Station and Secaucus Junction. The bridges will be realigned and replaced to create additional track space.
The Construction Manager At-Risk delivery method will be used to expedite the project while maintaining rail operations during construction.
Amtrak capital delivery vice president Laura Mason said: “Amtrak is making strides to address decades of underinvestment as we rebuild America’s Railroad for the next generation.
“We thank our partners at NJ TRANSIT, PATH and Conrail, as well as elected officials from across the region for supporting this project that advances our common goal of enhancing and expanding rail service in New Jersey, New York, and beyond.”
Funding for the project has been secured through multiple grants from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Programme, with Amtrak providing the non-local match.
Last month, Amtrak and its Midwestern partners obtained up to $300m in federal grants to enhance rail services across the region.
The funding, awarded through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant programme, will be used to advance several major projects aimed at improving passenger rail service.