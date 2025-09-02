The NextGen Acela train is engineered to reach speeds of up to 160mph. Credit: Alstom SA.

Amtrak has launched its NextGen Acela service, marking a major update to the Acela service since its initial rollout in December 2000.

The new service began in Washington, D.C., and Boston, operating along the Northeast Corridor.

The NextGen Acela fleet, constructed at Alstom’s facility in Hornell, New York, involved over 180 suppliers across 29 states, creating around 15,000 jobs in the US.

With the acquisition of these 28 new trains, Amtrak aims to increase its Acela service capacity by 40%.

This initiative is part of Amtrak’s fleet modernisation strategy, which includes the introduction of new Amtrak Airo trains, long-distance locomotives, and enhancements to the interiors of coaches and dining cars.

Amtrak president Roger Harris said: “Acela is synonymous with American high-speed trains, and today marks a new era of next-generation service.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“On behalf of everyone at Amtrak, I’m proud to welcome you aboard NextGen Acela. The future of high-speed rail starts now.”

The trains are part of Alstom’s Avelia product line, which has seen over 1,000 units sold globally, with the Avelia Liberty model specifically tailored for the US market.

Designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 miles per hour, the NextGen Acela is claimed to be the fastest train in the country.

These trains utilise a specialised wheel-and-axle frame design that improves stability and speed on curves, aided by Alstom’s Tiltronix active-tilt system.

The NextGen Acela incorporates features for operational efficiency and energy conservation, such as lighter materials and “improved” aerodynamics, according to the French train maker.

The interiors feature large windows, ergonomic seating, and amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, USB ports, and power outlets.

Each of the 28 new trains is said to offer 27% more seating than previous models.

Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said: “The NextGen Acela trains are the first high-speed trains built in America.

“The team at Alstom has brought nearly five decades of global experience in high-speed rail to the US to deliver the fastest and most technologically advanced trains in the nation.”

Last month, Amtrak began upgrading three rail yards along the Northeast Corridor (NEC) to improve service reliability and maintenance efficiency.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up